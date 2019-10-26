Day after being shifted to Goa Raj Bhawan, Satya Pal Malik meets PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Satya Pal Malik, who has been shifted as governor of Goa, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Malik was moved to Goa R K Mathur was appointed lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will become two separate Union territories to be governed by lieutenant governors.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of Modi and Malik at the prime minister's official residence.