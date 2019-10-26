Delhi University defers discussion on 'eminence' tag

By PTI

NE DELHI: The Delhi University has decided to defer discussion on the issue of 'Institute of Eminence' status for the educational institution, following opposition from the members of its Executive Council.

Executive Council member V S Negi asked why the DU administration did not consult the stakeholders and statutory bodies like Academic Council and Executive Council before applying for the status.

"There is general opposition to this status on the ground of funding pattern as well as the structure of it.

"Teachers are not in favour to start any courses in DU which are beyond the general control of Academics Council and Executive Council of the university," he said.

Members Rajesh Jha and J L Gupta also demanded that documents be placed before the council for a proper discussion.

They have also been objecting to the institute of eminence tag saying it will lead to the privatisation of the university and it is part of DU's design to have guest teachers instead of permanent teachers.

Following opposition from council members, the discussion was deferred and would happen once the documents pertaining to the matter would be placed before the Executive Council.

The HRD Ministry had awarded the 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE) status to the Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur in September.

While the government will provide funding up to Rs 1,000 crore to public institutions with IoE tag, in case of the private institutions proposed as institutions of eminence, there will be no financial support, but they will be entitled for more autonomy as a special category Deemed University.

The IoEs will also not be subjected to inspection by the UGC.