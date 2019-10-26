Home Nation

Delhi University defers discussion on 'eminence' tag

The HRD Ministry had awarded the 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE) status to the Delhi University in September.

Published: 26th October 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NE DELHI: The Delhi University has decided to defer discussion on the issue of 'Institute of Eminence' status for the educational institution, following opposition from the members of its Executive Council.

Executive Council member V S Negi asked why the DU administration did not consult the stakeholders and statutory bodies like Academic Council and Executive Council before applying for the status.

"There is general opposition to this status on the ground of funding pattern as well as the structure of it.

"Teachers are not in favour to start any courses in DU which are beyond the general control of Academics Council and Executive Council of the university," he said.

Members Rajesh Jha and J L Gupta also demanded that documents be placed before the council for a proper discussion.

They have also been objecting to the institute of eminence tag saying it will lead to the privatisation of the university and it is part of DU's design to have guest teachers instead of permanent teachers.

Following opposition from council members, the discussion was deferred and would happen once the documents pertaining to the matter would be placed before the Executive Council.

The HRD Ministry had awarded the 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE) status to the Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur in September.

While the government will provide funding up to Rs 1,000 crore to public institutions with IoE tag, in case of the private institutions proposed as institutions of eminence, there will be no financial support, but they will be entitled for more autonomy as a special category Deemed University.

The IoEs will also not be subjected to inspection by the UGC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Institute of Eminence HRD Ministry
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp