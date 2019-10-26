Home Nation

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House in Delhi

Gowda has been asked to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi, however, he has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:35 PM

Former PM Deve Gowda

Former PM Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union government has asked former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

They said being a former prime minister, Gowda, however, has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow.

Gowda had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The senior JD(S) leader has been in the possession of his official residence as well as the guest accommodation in Lutyens' Delhi for several years.

"Besides the official residence, he (Gowda) has been using the guest accommodation at V P House on Rafi Marg.He has been asked to vacate the guest accommodation," said sources.

Meanwhile, around 25 former MPs are yet to vacate their official residences, despite lapse of five months after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Modi formed government for a second term.

TAGS
H D Deve Gowda HD Deve Gowda Vithal Bhai Patel House Lutyens Delhi bungalow
