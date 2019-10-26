Giriraj Singh terms AIMIM candidate victory in Bihar as 'threat to social integrity’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP’s firebrand MP from Bihar’s Begusarai Giriraj Singh courted yet another controversy on Friday by terming the victory of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate as ‘a threat to the social integrity’ of Bihar.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had fielded Qamrul Hoda in the minority-dominated Kishanganj assembly seat in by-poll, who defeated BJP candidate Sweety Singh by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Singh termed the victory of AIMIM also tweeted as ‘Dangerous’ for Bihar and follower of Jinnah ideology.

Singh tweeted: “In the Bihar by-polls, the most dangerous election verdict has come out from Kishanganj. Owaisi’s party AIMIM has a Jinnah mindset. They hate ‘Vande Mataram’. They pose a threat to the social integrity of Bihar’. He further tweeted that the people of Bihar should think about their future.

Reacting against this tweet of Singh, RJD leader Bhai Birendra said that Singh is in habit of hogging the limelight by uttering such statements. Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, founder president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) attacked Giriraj Singh for giving such statement.

“I request Giriraj Singh to take retirement from politics now as he has not been able to do good politics,” he said.