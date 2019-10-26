Gujarat firm to redevelop Parliament, Secretariat  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Gujarat-based firm has been chosen as the architectural consultant for the ambitious redevelopment project of Parliament building, common Central Secretariat and Central Vista in Lutyens’ Zone.

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, headed by Bimal Patel, has worked on the Sabarmati river front project, Central Vista and state secretariat in Gandhi Nagar and was the architect for the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs 229.7 crore much below the estimated Rs448 crore, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday. He said the heritage buildings will not be pulled down as part of the iconic plan for a new look Delhi.

This will include a new central secretariat building which will comprise many ministries. Currently, many government offices are spread over Delhi-NCR and Rs1,000 crore a month is spent on rent. Puri said this construction is happening with a target to fulfil the needs of at least 250 years.

He said the time has now come for building modern and defining characteristics of Delhi as the national capital for 250 years. The revamp of Central Vista is expected to be done by November 2021, the Parliament by August 2022 and central secretariat by 2024.