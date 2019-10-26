Home Nation

Gujarat firm to redevelop Parliament, Secretariat  

The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs 229.7 crore much below the estimated Rs 448 crore, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi.

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Gujarat-based firm has been chosen as the architectural consultant for the ambitious redevelopment project of Parliament building, common Central Secretariat and Central Vista in Lutyens’ Zone. 

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, headed by Bimal Patel, has worked on the Sabarmati river front project, Central Vista and state secretariat in Gandhi Nagar and was the architect for the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs 229.7 crore much below the estimated Rs448 crore, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday. He said the heritage buildings will not be pulled down as part of the iconic plan for a new look Delhi.

This will include a new central secretariat building which will comprise many ministries.  Currently, many government offices are spread over Delhi-NCR and Rs1,000 crore a month is spent on rent. Puri said this construction is happening with a target to fulfil the needs of at least 250 years.

He said the time has now come for building modern and defining characteristics of Delhi as the national capital for 250 years. The revamp of Central Vista is expected to be done by November 2021, the Parliament by August 2022 and central secretariat by 2024. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliament Parliament building Lok Sabha
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp