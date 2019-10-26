Jasleen Kaur case: Sarvjeet acquitted after four years, netizens demand apology from Kejriwal, Arnab for maligning him

By Online Desk

In a much-hyped and controversial sexual harassment case filed by a woman named Jasleen Kaur against Sarvjeet Singh in 2015, he has been acquitted of all charges by Delhi's Tis Hazari court on October 25.

Kaur, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and former student of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, had accused Singh of harassment and molestation in 2015 following a dispute between the two at a traffic signal in Delhi.

Kaur had then taken to Facebook to share her side of the story, posting Sarvajeet's picture with it, which garnered massive attention including a media trial, during which he was labelled 'Delhi ka Darinda'.

Singh had retorted by claiming that the allegations made against him were false and it was Kaur instead who had picked a fight with him.

Singh, who maintained his innocence over the course of the trial and appeared for all the hearings, has finally been exonerated noting that the testimony of the complainant was not 'trustworthy' and 'casts serious doubt over the prosecution'.

Kaur on the other hand skipped 14 trial hearings claiming that she was unable to be present due to 'academic commitments' in Canada.

Following Singh's acquittal, Twitterati has demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Times Now Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami for jumping the gun and apologise to him.

Arvind Kejriwal,Arnab, other media & compulsive virtue signallers led a witch-hunt,which destroyed an innocent man’s life. Apology necessary but not enough. He has to be compensated in some way .



Many will have to answer in the court of Karma #SarvjeetSingh https://t.co/IVlTaddTUq — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) October 26, 2019

Once again constructive bias meant for empowering women is misused. A Man suffer for four year of insult , disparage and Ignominy. His whole family had to face humiliation . As now he is acquitted , will complete justice be done by punishing #JasleenKaur and media houses? pic.twitter.com/PRr1jp8zV3 — स्वर्णिम शुक्ल (Swarnim shukla) (@swarnimshukla20) October 26, 2019

If of girl like #JasleenKaur is not punished by law then many true victims (girl) might not get justice in future as No one wil believe their words. It's high time media should understand that crime has no gender both girl and boy can be victim truth and justice is for all. — Tinni Purkayastha (@IshaniDurba) October 26, 2019

Singh too, while speaking to media houses has sought an apology from Goswami who had called him a 'pervert' on national television, adding that now with the accusations proven false, the journalist should make amends to restore his image.