Naveen Patnaik congratulates Girish Chandra Murmu over appointment as L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, was appointed the Lt Governor of the Union Territory by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state ministers on Saturday congratulated Odisha- born IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu over his appointment as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congratulate #Odisha born IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu being appointed as first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Best wishes for this new responsibility," the chief minister tweeted.

Among others, Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain also extended their wishes to Murmu.

"My best wishes to Shri Girish Chandra Murmu on being appointed as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Glad to know his connection with Odisha," he said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Girish Chandra Murmu appointed as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik moved to Goa

Murmu, born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, had post-graduated in political science from Utkal University here.

He succeeded incumbent governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been shifted to Goa.

"Congratulations to #Odisha born IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu on being appointed as the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Best wishes to him for his new responsibility," Swain stated.

