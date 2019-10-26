Home Nation

NC hopes new Jammu and Kashmir Governor will appreciate people's sentiments

National Conference also hoped the change of guard in the Raj Bhavan would usher a new era of confidence for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 26th October 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana

National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana (Photo PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Conference on Saturday hoped that Lt Governor- designate Girish Chander Murmu would appreciate the "sentiment and sensitivity" of the people and would accord priority to the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

It also hoped the change of guard in the Raj Bhavan would usher a new era of confidence for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu, a senior IAS officer who worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat and is currently the expenditure secretary, was appointed the first lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the state becoming a Union territory next week.

The NC said it is committed to play its historic role in the "turbulent" Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it cannot remain mute spectator to the sufferings of the people, which, it claimed, have multiplied manifold in recent months.

It is in this context with a concern in mind we hope the change of guard in the Raj Bhavan will see the new incumbent reaching out to the people and making a sincere effort in lessening their feeling of hurt and mitigating their sufferings so that J&K ushers in a new era of confidence, said NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana and other senior leaders of the party in a joint statement here.

Referring to Murmu's administrative experience, the NC statement exuded confidence that the LG would try to understand the overwhelming "sentiment and sensitivity" of the people with regard to the restoration of the pristine glory of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and upholding their pride, dignity and unique identity.

"Therefore, restoration of statehood to J&K should receive earnest and priority attention," the statement added.

The leaders also hoped that Murmu would utilize his closeness to the prime minister to bring some normalcy in the "turbulent region" and work towards the restoration of peace.

"End to communication blockade and lifting of restrictions on the liberty of the people is of paramount importance to achieve this objective," they said, while also seeking immediate release of mainstream political leaders, dubbing the action against them as "unconstitutional and unprecedented".

We hope Murmu will analyse the situation on the ground with objectivity and take corrective measures with a sense of urgency to instil a sense of confidence and security among the people, especially in Kashmir, which has been shut for over 80 days now, the NC leaders said.

They said the unprecedented situation calls for extraordinary measures "to bridge the gap and end the feeling of alienation and hurt".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Conference Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chander Murmu Governor
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp