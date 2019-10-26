NCP MLAs to meet on October 30 to elect leader of house

By PTI

MUMBAI: Newly-elected NCP MLAs in Maharashtra will meet here on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, party sources said on Saturday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting, to be held at the party's headquarters here, they said.

The decision on who would become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) will be taken after government is formed in the state, sources added.

Names of Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, party general secretary Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde, who is currently LoP in the Legislative Council, are in the contention for Assembly LoP post, sources said.

The NCP won 54 seats, more than ally Congress which had to be content with 44 seats in the October 21 elections.