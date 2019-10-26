Home Nation

Over 250 vehicles with casteist remarks penalised in Noida 

Published: 26th October 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:10 PM

traffic police

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Over 250 vehicles, including two-wheelers, having casteist or "aggressive" remarks or tampered number plates were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

"As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them.

Another 91 challans, 78 in urban areas and 13 in rural areas, were issued against those having aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Also, 56 challans were slapped against owners of vehicles which were found having tampered number plates," a police spokesperson said.

The police also carried out inspections at major jewellery shops, fuel stations and markets from 11 am till 11 pm as it stepped up security checks and patrolling in view of Diwali festivities.

"The practice of writing casteist words or aggressive remarks on numberplates needs to be discouraged. Such writings create a feeling of insecurity among people and become a nuisance. Hence, we have taken action against them," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said similar action would continue in the coming days and appealed to people to abide by the law and follow traffic rules for hassle-free movement.

