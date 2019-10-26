Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8

By IANS

KOLKATA: Doing away with the no-detention policy, the West Bengal government has decided to restore the "pass-fail" system in classes 5 and 8 from the coming academic year, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

Thus, students now would have to sit for examinations in classes 5 and 8 to get promoted to classes 6 and 9.

The government would come up with the requisite notification soon, he said.

"This decision conforms to the recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resources Development to restore the pass-fail system in classes 5 and 8," said Chatterjee.

The no-detention policy till class 8 came into existence in 2010