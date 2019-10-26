Supreme Court to hear Akil Kureshi appointment on November 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on November 4 the plea of the Gujarat High Court’s bar body seeking a direction to the Centre to implement the decision of the SC Collegium on elevation of Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has received instructions from the central government in the matter and urged that the plea of the Gujarat High Court bar body be heard on November 4 after the Diwali break.

Appearing for the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA), senior advocate Haren Raval alleged that the Centre is yet to comply with the Supreme Court Collegium’s subsequent decision of elevating Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

The Collegium had initially recommended elevation of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and later transferred him to the Tripura High Court after taking note of the Centre’s communication.The petition, filed by the GHCAA, had alleged that the Collegium’s recommendations have not been complied with by the Centre.