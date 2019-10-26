This Congress MLA in Assam has ‘quit’ politics but without resigning from party, Assembly

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Congress MLA in Assam has “quit” politics but without resigning from his party or the Assembly.

“I have quit politics keeping my words before by-elections that I will do so if the Congress fails to win in all four seats. I have quit politics but not the Congress or the post of MLA,” Rupjyoti Kurmi, the three-time Mariani MLA in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district, asserted.

Confused? Well, the quirky lawmaker has an explanation.

“I will not be actively involved in party meetings and programmes from now on. I will also not take part in party campaigns. However, I will continue to be in touch with people in my constituency,” Kurmi asserted.

The Congress drew a blank in the by-polls with three seats going to ruling BJP and one to minority-based All India United Democratic Front.

Kurmi said he had joined politics to finish the unfinished work of his mother the late Rupam Kurmi, who was the state’s first tea tribe minister, and till fulfilling that, he would not resign from the post of MLA.

He said his assertion that he would quit politics if the Congress did not win the four seats was aimed at encouraging demoralised workers of the party as it was lagging behind the BJP in Assam.

“Because of my statement, our vote share in Sonari constituency increased in the by-polls compared to last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he claimed.

Kurmi actively participates in every debate and discussion in the Assembly. During the annual floods in the state, he would rush to the marooned with relief materials that he and his supporters generate from people. Sometimes, he will carry sacks of flood relief on his back. If he has many fans and well-wishers, he has his critics as well.