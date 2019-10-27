Home Nation

After 'Deepotsav', cleaning of Ayodhya begins

Hundreds of personnel were deployed to clean the 'Ram ki Paidi' and the surrounded areas. The oil that had spilled over was removed by scrubbing with sand.

Published: 27th October 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AYODHYA: After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, the municipal authorities, on Sunday, began a massive cleaning operation of the 'Ram ki Paidi'.

Hundreds of personnel were deployed to clean the 'Ram ki Paidi' and the surrounded areas. The oil that had spilled over was removed by scrubbing with sand.

Harish Chandra Singh, municipal commissioner, said, "the lamps remained lit till 1 a.m. here and as soon as the lamps went out, our staff started the cleaning process. We are cleaning the oil that has been spilt on the floor, with the help of sand."

ALSO READ | Ayodhya comes alive with ‘Deepotsav’ with record 5.5 lakh diyas on Diwali eve

Around 800 municipality workers are carrying out the cleaning process here. The cleaning process is likely to be completed by Sunday evening.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps by lighting a total of 5.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps in Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government has made several efforts in Ayodhya to beautify the holy city and one of them is the cleaning process being carried out after Deepotsav.

The tourism department of the state government in collaboration with a university broke the record for 'the largest display of oil lamps' made in 2018 when 3.51 lakh earthen diyas were lit as part of the grand 'Deeptosav' celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

"The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the department of tourism, the government of Uttar Pradesh and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on October 29, 2019," reads the Guinness certificate which also termed the event as 'amazing'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepotsav Ram ki Paidi Ayodhya
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp