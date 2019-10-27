Home Nation

Bodies of three labourers with genitals mutilated found in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

It appears that the three Nepalese nationals were killed a couple of days ago.

Published: 27th October 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:53 AM

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Three Nepali daily wagers were found murdered with their private parts slashed off in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand, on Monday. RC Rajguru, superintendent of police, Pithoragarh district said, “The police is questioning suspects with possible links in Nepal. Police teams have been formed to visit Nepal to unravel the mystery,” he said.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the deceased, identified as Tashi Bora, Harish Hota and Veer Bahadur of Nepal, may have fallen victim to some sort of ritualistic killing.

Locals said that Hota and his brother Tashi Bora lived together but were joined by two men on Friday. The crime scene, the room in which the bodies were discovered, was a gruesome sight, suggesting their torture before their murders.

The bodies of the three men had marks of injuries on their backs, faces, legs,  limbs and their faces were partially disfigured. 

Police said their private parts were cut and chopped and the pieces were put in their hands. The blood from the bodies was smeared all over the place. There were rumours of a series of ritualistic killings in the Nepali community though others connect the incident to the brothers absconding with a woman recently.

Police feel the woman’s family could have a hand in the killing. However, no one has come forward to register their statement before the police. 

Uttarakhand labourers murder
For representational purposes
