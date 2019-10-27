Home Nation

Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma passes away at 48

Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.

BJP leader Kamal Sharma.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

