Home Nation

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls 2010 Allahabad HC verdict in Ayodhya case

In his 58th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that some people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit.

Published: 27th October 2019 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how political parties and civil society gave 'restrained' statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010.

In his 58th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that some people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit during that time.

"I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Just recall those days, how many people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit. The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate a tensed situation," he said.

"Those people had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around. This scenario had continued for five days or ten days only," he added.

Stating that this situation continued to remain the same for a week or two, Prime Minister Modi said, "After the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi case, the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements."

"There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment. But I remember that day vividly. The dignity of the judiciary was proudly honoured and no heated discourse or tension was allowed anywhere," he said.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

However, Modi said that the court gave its verdict in the case in 2010 which generated a surprising mood in the country and the judiciary was also respected.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should remember these incidents as they give us strength.

"These incidents should be always remembered as they impart us with a lot of strength. That day, that moment instilled in us all a sense of duty. It is an example of how the voice of unity can bestow strength upon our country."

The top court started day-to-day hearing (five days in a week) on August 6 in the case after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter and reserved its judgement.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising of Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer reserved its judgement in the case on October 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mann Ki Baat Ayodhya case PM Modi
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp