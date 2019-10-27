Home Nation

Mephedrone worth Rs 3.5 crores seized from Rajdhani Express in Gujarat, two held

The two have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe into the smuggling network operated by them was underway.

Published: 27th October 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SURAT: Two persons were held from a Mumbai-bound train in Surat railway station in Gujarat with 7.5 kilogrammes of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market, a DRI official said on Sunday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said a team, acting on a tip-off, boarded the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express on Saturday morning and made the seizure and arrests.

"The contraband, weighing 7.5 kgs and worth Rs 3.5 crore, was concealed in a bag.The two arrested persons hail from Haryana, had boarded the train in Delhi, and were on their way to deliver the mephedrone to a person in Mumbai," he said.

The two have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe into the smuggling network operated by them was underway, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mephedrone Rajasthani Express
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp