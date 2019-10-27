President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Diwali

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing," the President tweeted.

देशवासियों को दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे।



Wishing you all a Happy #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/5nhimk58CO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

Prime Minister wished the people on the occasion through his message on Twitter: "May this festival of lights bring new light to the lives of all of us and our country will always be lighted with happiness, prosperity and good fortune."