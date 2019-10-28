Home Nation

Air India puts Sikh symbol on its jet, may trigger controversy

The decision was taken by the airline management to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

Published: 28th October 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a move that could lead to demands from various religious communities to display their key symbols, state-run Air India has painted its tail wing with the Sikh symbol (Ek Onkar).

The decision was taken by the airline management to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

Sources said one aircraft would display the Ek Onkar symbol which represents the one supreme reality and is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.

"This is a very controversial decision. Tomorrow, Muslims may demand for displaying their symbols. In a secular country such steps should be avoided," said a government official.

Meanwhile, Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal welcomed Air India's decision.

"Delighted that @airindiain is celebrating the #550th ParkashPurab of Guru Nanak Dev ji by painting Ek Onkar symbol on its aircraft. It represents the fundamental teaching of Sikhism that "God is one". The entire #Sikh community is proud of this humble tribute," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, national carrier Air India had paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting his image on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Harsimrat Kaur Sikh symbol Ek Onkar symbol
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp