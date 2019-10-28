Chhattisgarh governor asks for a probe against ex-IAS over irregularity on land acquired

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike has asked the state chief secretary for initiating an investigation against a former bureaucrat, who is a BJP leader, for his alleged role in the irregularities over the land acquired for an education project when he was Dantewada collector.

O P Choudhary, an IAS officer of 2005-batch who resigned ahead of the Assembly polls in 2018, had launched a project on Education City at Jawanga in the district during 2010-11 when he was the Dantewada collector.

While acquiring the land Choudhary reportedly entered into an agreement with the local tribal villagers promising them suitable compensation, free education for their children, land patta and a job for one member of each affected family in return for their lands taken for the project.

“We remained deprived of what were promised to us by the district administration”, stated the tribal villagers’ while lodging the complaint with the Governor.

“The Governor has taken cognizance of the written complaint submitted to her by the tribals from Dantewada and has asked the chief secretary to inquire into the matter,” Sonmoni Borah, the secretary to the Governor, said.

The chief secretary Sunil Kumur has been asked to meticulously investigate the matter and provide appropriate compensation to the affected villagers.

Choudhary however suspected the complaint as a (political) conspiracy against him. “I am ready to face any inquiry and my track record remained devoid of any irregularities. I was bestowed with the PM’s award for the Dantewada Education project in 2013 ”, he asserted.