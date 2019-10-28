Home Nation

Chhattisgarh reverts its earlier decision: No liquor sale in plastic bottles from December 1 

The state government was earlier slammed for ”hypocrisy” over sale of liquor in plastic bottle.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh liquor policy

In the past, the Congress government has been questioned on how approval was given to use plastic containers for liquor without any independent scientific research carried out by the state on its impact. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government took the decision to withdraw its practice on the usage of plastic bottles and plastic ceiling caps for supplying and sale of liquor. The move believed to be an upshot of the 
campaign against single-use plastics will be executed from December 1.

“Keeping in view the health hazards and the harm the plastic pollution brings to the environment, which assumes critical significance, the state excise department has taken a conscious decision to discontinue usage of plastic bottles for the country liquor and the ceiling caps for the foreign ones. The order
placed will come into effect from December 1 this year”, a senior official told this newspaper. 

Consequently, the instruction regarding it has been issued to all processing and bottling units, beverage
corporation, marketing corporation and the excise officers in every district of the state, he added. 

TNIE had earlier reported on how state liquor policy promotes use of plastic bottles for sale of liquor. The state government was slammed for ”hypocrisy” over sale of liquor in plastic bottle. When there is a nationwide campaign against the single-use plastics, the Chhattisgarh’s contradictory approach irked opposition leaders, social activists and health experts. 

Liquor ban was among the key poll planks of the Congress, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections –2018.

Environmental agencies and activists had earlier questioned as to how approval was given to sell liquor in plastic satchets without any scientific research on the possible impact of plastic.

Officials had then claimed to have faced an acute shortage of glass and began using plastic bottles for the liquor sale. 

“Plastic bottles will be replaced to the extent it can be. We are not the first state to use plastic bottles
for liquor,” special secretary (Excise dept) A P Tripathi had earlier defended the stand.

The state administration had in September this year began the campaign against the usage of single-use plastics in different districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Chhattisgarh
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp