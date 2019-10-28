Dushyant is very hard working, also gives time to personal life: Meghna Chautala

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Feeling elated at her spouse being appointed number two in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana, Meghna Chautala said on Sunday that her husband Dushyant "is a perfectionist between personal and public life".

Also, Dushyant's fledging Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which is a partner in the government with the BJP, would get opportunity to fufill the aspirations of the party supporters, she said.

"No, we can do and fufill our promises to the public," she told IANS soon after her husband Dushyant (31), took oath of office as the Deputy Chief Minister here.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath at a simple ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition and ruling leaders and chief ministers.

Meghna said Dushyant is very hardworking and in such a short span of time he has strengthened the base of the party.

"He is very hard working and devoting much of his time with his supporters," she said, adding, "He's also giving time to his personal life".

Dushyant tied the knot with Meghna, daughter of an Indian Police Service officer, in April 2017, where a host of dignitaries, including then Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Baba Ramdev, attended the ceremony.

Towering and energetic Dushyant, a business administration graduate from California State University, emerged as the rising force among the Jats, who comprise 28 per cent of Haryana's population, in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

READ HERE | The phenomenal rise of Dushyant Chautala, Lok Sabha's youngest MP and Deputy CM of Haryana

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant is the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister and the tallest Jat leader, late Devi Lal, whose Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has been politically marginalised in the elections.

But INLD's off-shoot and less than a year old JJP, led by Dushyant, sprang a surprise by winning 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

In a post-electoral alliance, the JJP has extended support to the BJP, which won 40 seats, six short of the majority mark.