Home Nation

Entire country worried about rise in mob lynching incidents: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said that an environment of fear, distrust and violence has developed in the country due to which mob lynching incidents are on the rise.

Published: 28th October 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his residence in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his residence in Jaipur (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the entire country is worried about the rise in cases of mob lynching on the suspicion of cattle theft and asserted that such incidents should not happen.

Responding to a question on mob lynching at an event at Hingonia cow shelter here, Gehlot said, "Cow is like mother. Every Hindu considers it as mother. It is our duty to respect the feelings but a religion will neither accept nor teach taking someone's life on the basis of suspicion."

ALSO READ| Fresh bid to resolve Gehlot-Pilot tensions over mayoral polls in Rajasthan

He said, "An environment of fear, distrust and violence has developed in the country due to which mob lynching incidents are on the rise. The entire country is worried about it." Gehlot said that such incidents should stop and that the state government would make all efforts to curb them.

He said that BJP leaders have a duty to give such a message just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said that people engaging in such activities are anti-social elements. "I believe mob lynching incidents will stop if the message is clear from the leaders of BJP, RSS and VHP," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Hingonia cow shelter Mob lynching Rajasthan mob lynching
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp