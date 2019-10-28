Garment trader injured as fire breaks out in three-storey building in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

RAJGARH (MADHYA PRADESH): A garment trader was injured when a massive fire broke out in a three-floor building that housed his shop and residence in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

They said that goods kept in the garment store were also gutted in the fire

The blaze erupted in the building located in Pachore town when the businessman, Girdhari Goyal (50), was alone in the premises as his family had gone to his elder brother's residence elsewhere in the town to celebrate Diwali.

"Goyal, who owned the building, was sleeping in the shop when the fire broke out. He received burn injuries. After being provided primary medication here, he was rushed to a hospital in Indore for further treatment," Pachore police station in-charge Sunil Shrivastava said.

He said that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot which took around six hours to douse the flames. "As per an initial estimate, garments worth about Rs 50 lakh were reduced to ashes in the blaze," he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.