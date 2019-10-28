Home Nation

Inappropriate to comment on Ram Janmabhoomi case as matter before court: BJP leader Kalyan Singh

The former Rajasthan governor, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, during the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Published: 28th October 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Singh

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh has said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the possibility of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the matter is before the apex court. He was asked about statements by some BJP leaders on the prospects of constructing the temple at the site.

"All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday. The BJP leader advised people to be "patient" instead of trying to preempt the situation as it is expected that the long-awaited judgement" would be delivered before November 17.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the disputed structure was pulled down on December 6, 1992.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyan Singh Ram Janmabhoomi issue Babri Masjid demolition
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp