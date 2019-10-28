Post-Diwali, air quality in Delhi drops to 'very poor' category, Mumbai sees 'good' level

By ANI

While Delhi remains under the grip of dust and firecracker pollution post-Diwali, locals in Mumbai can breath easy with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 docking at 32 and 43 respectively in Haji Ali area - levels which come in the 'good' category, as per Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

The pollution levels in Delhi and Noida dipped to 'very poor' category with overall air quality index standing at 306 and 356, respectively. Extremely poor air quality in Delhi was earlier predicted due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighbouring states.

With an aim to curb the menace of dust and firecracker pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday began sprinkling water on the roads in Laxmi Nagar area. The local authorities were seen running the machines in and around Laxmi Nagar, which is a popular shopping area in the national capital.

As Haryana too witnessed bursting of crackers on Diwali, its AQI stood at 279 (poor) at NISE Gwal Pahari area in Gurugram.

On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had predicted that the air quality will get even worse in coming days and the AQI was expected to be around 324 due to Diwali.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana makes the situation in Delhi worse. According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

Meanwhile, air quality in Kolkata and its surrounding areas was recorded in the "moderate" category on Kali Puja on Sunday, officials said.

The air quality index or AQI was at 182 at Ballygunge, while it was at 111 in Bidhan Nagar at 11 pm, they said. At Jadavpur monitoring station, the AQI was recorded at 143 and at Rabindra Bharati it was measured at 173. At Rabindra Sarobar the AQI was measured at 147 and at Victoria Memorial it was 98, which is "satisfactory".

Air quality recorded at 'moderate' level causes breathing problem to those having asthma and other respiratory problem. On last Kali Puja, the index breached the 250-mark. However, better vigilance and more awareness this time helped keep the AQI in the "moderate" level, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)