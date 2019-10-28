RJD leader among four killed on Diwali night in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In two separate incidents, four persons including an RJD leader and three members of a family were killed on Sunday night.

In Machaha village, in Begusarai district of Bihar, a group of unidentified criminals entered the house of 38-year old Kunal Singh and shot dead Singh, his 37-year-old wife Kanchan Devi and his 17-year-old daughter Sonam Kumari.



The incident took place when Singh was sitting with his family, in their house, after performing Durga Puja on the night of Diwali.



His other two children managed to escape when the criminals attacked their parents.

The gruesome triple murders on Diwali night caused panic in the nearby areas. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem.



According to the police, Singh was said to be a witness of a criminal case. Senior cops said that an investigation was underway.

In another incident reported from Jehanabad, 40-year-old Awadhesh Yadav, an RJD leader and owner of a diesel outlet, was gunned down when he was at his home after Diwali rituals in Dekuli village under Tetaha PS, late on Diwali night.

Police sent the body of Yadav for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

