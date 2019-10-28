West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee performs Kali Puja at her residence

Home Nation

The doors of Banerjees spartan home on Harish Chatterjee Street were thrown open to the public.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday night performed Kali Puja at her residence in Kalighat area in the southern part of the city.

The puja is being performed at her residence for the last four decades. Banerjee, who fasted during the day and prepared the "bhog" (offering to the Goddess), played host to scores of guests, which included VVIPs, cabinet colleagues, politicians and commoners.

Banerjees nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee performed the "yagna" (a ritual offering) for the puja. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife had visited the chief ministers residence on Sunday evening to attend Kali Puja and spent around two hours there.

The doors of Banerjees spartan home on Harish Chatterjee Street were thrown open to the public. Clad in her trademark cotton saree and rubber slippers, Banerjee greeted visitors with folded hands at her single-storeyed house.

Residents of an old-age home also visited the chief ministers residence, whom she served sweets. Keeping in view the large number of visitors thronging the residence, police had strengthened security arrangements in the area.

