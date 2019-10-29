26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence: Ministry of Home Affairs report 

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 3,749 people were killed in Naxal violence in 10,660 incidents, spanning ten states, states an annual report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. At 1,370, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest toll in these incidents.

The report for 2018-19, also stated the CPI (Maoist) continues to be the most potent among various outfits indulging in Left-wing Extremism (LWE) in the country, accounting for more than 88 per cent of the total violent incidents and deaths.

The report said the CPI (Maoist) has been making an effort to spread its tentacles to new areas along the inter-state borders, amidst increasing reverses “without any significant success”. Chhattisgarh recorded 3,769 violent incidents perpetrated by the Maoists between 2010 and 2018.

Altogether, 997 people were killed in 3,358 LWE violence in Jharkhand in the last nine years, while 387 people lost their lives in 1,526 similar violent incidents in Bihar during the same period.

The 10 states hit by Red terror are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The report, however, asserts that over the last five years, there has been a significant decline in LWE violence as well as its geographical spread due to resolute implementation of the national policy.

There has been an overall 26.7 per cent reduction in violent incidents — 833 incidents in 2018 from 1,136 in 2013. There has also been a 39.5 per cent drop in LWE-related deaths — from 397 in 2013 to 240 in 2018.

The casualties reported by security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations have also seen a 10.7% decline — from 75 in 2013 to 67 in 2018. However, the number of active Naxal cadres taken out has gone up by 65.4 per cent — from 136 in 2013 to 225 in 2018.

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand together accounted for 71.7 per cent of violent incidents and 81.7 per cent deaths, the report said.