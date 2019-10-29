Home Nation

A room seeped in valour: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ode to his beloved 2 Sikh regiment

Tucked amid the lush green environs of the Chief Minister’s farm, this room is an ode to the courage of the Sikh regiment, of which he, as well as his father and grandfather before him, was part.

Published: 29th October 2019

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The walls tell the tales of their gallantry. The gold plaque is a shining testimony to their glory. It could well be mistaken for a small museum. But it is actually a room dedicated to the valour of the 2 Sikhs regiment, with whom Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has an indestructible bond, that has survived three generations of his family of soldiers.

Tucked amid the lush green environs of the Chief Minister’s farm in Siswan village in Mohali, this room is an ode to the courage of the Sikh regiment, of which he, as well as his father and grandfather before him, was part. Dedicated to 2 Sikhs, the room’s walls are adorned with portraits of the 10 Vir Chakra and two Param Vir Chakra winners from the regiment.

The portraits, painted by a local artist Kuldeep, beautifully capture the toil and turbulence through which those men survived to etch their name in military history. The entire room is filled with chronicles of the regiment’s history – which men like Captain Amarinder Singh continue to relive and recreate in their own different ways.

This room literally came alive to the 2 Sikhs motto of 'Nischey Kar Apni Jeet Karon' when the Chief Minister hosted officers from his erstwhile regiment, along with their spouses, over dinner. “I love spending time with men from my regiment…and being with them in this room full of history and memories was special,” he said, clearly happy to be with the men. Among those who joined the special occasion were Col KS Chib, CO, 2 Sikhs, Col Sukhinder Singh, Lt Gen AK Sharma and Lt Gen RS Sujlana.

For the officers, it was a moment to be chronicled in time, and to witness history from a new perspective – far removed from the battlefield, yet close to their hearts!

