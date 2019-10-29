Assam minorities students' body slams politicians for ‘cheap politics’ on two-child policy

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday criticised a section of politicians in the state for alleged cheap politics on the issue of state government’s two-child policy.

Lok Sabha member and chief of minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, had courted a controversy by asserting “Muslims will keep producing children and no laws will have any impact on them”.

The Dhubri MP made the statement just days after the Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet had taken a decision whereby government jobs were kept out of bounds for people with more than two children from January 1, 2021.

Without taking anyone’s name, the AAMSU said, “Some people are doing cheap politics on Assam’s two-child population policy. We appeal to them not to mislead or misguide the simple people. Checking the state’s rising population is everyone’s duty”.

It welcomed the policy but, at the same time, categorically stated that by enacting laws or scaring people that they would be denied the benefits of various schemes, the government cannot check population.

“Considering the state’s geographical area and socio-economic condition of people, it is imperative that population is checked. A lot of people living in remote areas are backward, educationally and socio-economically. Simply by enacting laws and scaring people of denial of the benefits of schemes, the government cannot check population,” the students’ body maintained.

It insisted that the government first impart qualitative education and improve the socio-economic condition of this section of the society.