Bengal governor calls truce with Trinamool, graces Kali puja at Mamata’s residence

NEW DELHI: Calling a truce after a spell of acrimony with the Trinamool government over a host of issues of late, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata residence on Sunday evening.

The visit came on an invitation by the CM to grace the Kali puja at her residence. Dhankar spent two hours at Mamata’s residence, exchanging pleasantries with leaders of the ruling party.

The governor said he was surprised to see the spartan rooms at the chief minister’s residence. “I had no idea she lives in such a humble house. I am glad to be here, meeting several people. I was told that songs being played at the puja have been penned by the chief minister herself. I requested her to give me a CD of the songs she wrote,” Dhankar said.

The governor was also spotted hugging Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee and exchanging words with him.

The bonhomie on view was a far cry from the bitter exchanges between the two in the recent past.

Chatterjee had accused Dhankar of not informing the state government before going to Jadavpur University after Union minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly locked up for over four hours by a section of students.

Refuting Chatterjee’s allegation, Dhankar described the statement as unfortunate.