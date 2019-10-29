BJP has many human bombs who will inflict irreversible damage: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, reacting to the FIR against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation, said there are many 'human bombs' in the BJP itself.

Rawat was referring to state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat. He added that the BJP state government knows the reality. The cabinet minister had defected from the Congress in 2016.

He wrote on his Facebook page, "Real characters of the conspiracy are in the government and if due diligence is practised, flag bearers of 'zero tolerance' will have to become deaf and blind towards their crimes. Otherwise, these human bombs will explode inflicting irreversible damages on the BJP government."

Along with the state cabinet minister, seven other then MLAs from the Congress had defected to the BJP, leading to a sting operation on Harish Rawat which allegedly showed the former CM indulging in horse-trading to save his government.

Earlier, on October 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR against Rawat in connection with the sting operation in March 2016.

The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), 8 (Taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant), 9 (Taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) and 12 (Punishment for abetment of offences defined in section 7 or 11) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.