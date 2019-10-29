Home Nation

BJP has many human bombs who will inflict irreversible damage: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Rawat was referring to state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, reacting to the FIR against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation, said there are many 'human bombs' in the BJP itself. 

Rawat was referring to state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat. He added that the BJP state government knows the reality. The cabinet minister had defected from the Congress in 2016. 

He wrote on his Facebook page, "Real characters of the conspiracy are in the government and if due diligence is practised, flag bearers of 'zero tolerance' will have to become deaf and blind towards their crimes. Otherwise, these human bombs will explode inflicting irreversible damages on the BJP government."

Along with the state cabinet minister, seven other then MLAs from the Congress had defected to the BJP, leading to a sting operation on Harish Rawat which allegedly showed the former CM indulging in horse-trading to save his government.

Earlier, on October 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR against Rawat in connection with the sting operation in March 2016. 

The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), 8 (Taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant), 9 (Taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) and 12 (Punishment for abetment of offences defined in section 7 or 11) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Rawat BJP Human bombs
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp