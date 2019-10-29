Centre plans to revisit Ambedkar’s thoughts to promote ‘inclusive growth’  

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a push to B R Ambedkar’s ‘thoughts’ on a range of issues, the Centre is planning a series of activities starting Constitution Day, which will culminate into Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. The celebrations are likely to touch upon Ambedkar’s views on Article 370, Ambedkar as a ‘true nationalist’ and ‘One Nation, One language’. The proposed action is also likely to address the steps taken by the government to end ‘discrimination’ and promote ‘inclusive growth’ in the community.

The national and state-level activities which are likely to start on November 26 will go on till April 14 — Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Through a gazette notification in 2015, the government had declared November 26 as Constitution Day while observing the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

“This year, there is significant attention to the activities around Constitution Day and Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The activities had fizzled out during 2018, but the government is keen to revive it this year. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had recently given a presentation on this.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, which will be the nodal ministry for the activities, will give a presentation to the PMO on the proposed plans,” said an official.

According to the proposed plan of the national-level plan, the celebrations could start with the Prime Minister’s speech in the capital addressing students and a programme on ‘Mann ki Baat’ on the fundamental duties of citizens preceding the Constitution Day.

The plans are, however, at a nascent stage and have not been concretised as of yet.

Seminars and conferences on Ambedkar’s views on ‘Ensuring Socio-Political Equality for Everyone’ and ‘Dr Ambedkar’s Dream of Integrated India and his stand on Article 370’ and programmes on Ambedkar as a ‘true nationalist’ can be arranged, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had suggested.