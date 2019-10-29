Congress criticises Ajay Chautala’s furlough, says AAP, BJP collusion did it

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the furlough given to Ajay Chautala, father of deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala after Haryana elections results, the Congress on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state with the support of Chautalas’ party.

Newly-appointed president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra on Monday said that as Dushyant had pledged support to BJP-led government in the state, his father was given furlough, which could not have happened without the permission of the Delhi government.



“The AAP government colluded with the BJP in granting furlough to Dushyant’s father, the founder of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Without permission from the home department and approval of the minister in charge, furlough could not be approved. The application for the same routes through the Delhi Home Minister and if the AAP government says that it has not given the permission, it is a big lie”, Chopra said at a press conference.

“This is a well-thought-out strategy. The same AAP government had earlier this year refused furlough to INLD supremo O P Chautala because the AAP had announced its support to INLD’s rival JJP for the Jind (Assembly) bypoll,” he added. The furlough was approved on the day the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana with support of the JJP, after it fell short of a majority in the Assembly elections.

However, the government had, on Saturday, denied any role in taking a decision on the furlough.

“It has been erroneously floating in some quarters that the Delhi government has taken this decision. It is strongly rebutted and made clear that furlough for convicts is decided by the Tihar DG,” it had said.

The charges



In 2013, Ajay Chautala, his father Om Prakash Chautala and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were convicted for corruption in a teachers’ recruitment scam and other charges