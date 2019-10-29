Congress president Sonia Gandhi to meet top leadership over economic slowdown

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to meet party general secretaries and state in-charges later this week to discuss strategy to take on the Centre on economic slowdown, farm distress and other issues bothering the masses.

The meeting scheduled on November 2 will discuss the party’s planning for countrywide agitation from November 5-15 on economic issues. The agitation was earlier scheduled in October but had to be postponed due to Assembly elections.

“The Congress president is likely to speak on issues related to the economy. The party should make noise and hold agitations for lakhs of people are suffering because of the Centre’s policy,” said a senior Congress general secretary.

The party is also expected to reach out to other opposition parties to join the protest in respective states and it will culminate in a rally in the national capital.

According to party sources, results of Assembly polls to Maharashtra and Haryana show that people chose bread and butter issues over BJP’s false propaganda. “It is pertinent to keep raising these issues as the economic situation is getting worse week after week.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi backing me a message for whole country: DK Shivakumar

People have realized that and it was reflected in Assembly election results,” said a senior Congress leader. The party has already constituted a policy group consisting of senior leadership to discuss issues related to economy, Centre’s move to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, unemployment and disinvestment of PSUs.