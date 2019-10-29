Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence, says Shiv Sena not promised CM post for 2.5 years

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Devendra Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Published: 29th October 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena was not promised the CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena flaunts 'other option' to extract BJP's pound of flesh

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls," Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence 'Varsha' here.

ALSO READ: Tug of war between Shiv Sena, BJP to win over Independent MLAs

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and the meeting will be a formality," he said, apparently referring to Modi's statement during campaigning for polls that Fadnavis will lead the coalition.

45 Sena MLAs want to be part of Maharashtra government with BJP: Kakade

BJP MP Sanjay Kakade on Tuesday claimed that around 45 newly elected Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra are keen on government formation by joining hands with the BJP.

The Rajya Sabha member made the claim while speaking to a television channel, amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling allies over forming the next state government.

The BJP and the Sena, which won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the just-concluded state Assembly polls, are locked in a bitter battle over sharing of power.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM post tussle: BJP, Shiv Sena meet governor separately

"Out of 56, there are 45 MLAs who have expressed their interest in government formation along with the BJP. They are calling and asking us to induct them into the government," Kakade told the TV channel.

He added that the Sena MLAs have been saying "do whatever, but we want to be part of the government with BJP".

However, when contacted, Kakade said that the 45 MLAs were of the opinion that the BJP and Sena should join hands for government formation.

As the BJP's tally went down in the October 21 state Assembly elections, compared to its 2014 performance, the Sena has been raising a pitch for "equal sharing" of power.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.

In the recent polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally.

The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014.

A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Post Tussle Shiv Sena Maharashtra Assembly Maharashtra CM
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp