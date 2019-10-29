Home Nation

European Union MPs visit to Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi says BJP's nationalism is strange

Criticising the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir and turning back Indian leaders and parliamentarians, the Congress has said it is an insult to the sovereignty of Parliament.

Published: 29th October 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the BJP's nationalism is strange, allowing European MPs to visit and interfere in Kashmir while Indian MPs are sent back from the airport.

A 23-member delegation of European Union parliamentarians reached Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked.

"European MPs allowed to visit and interfere in Kashmir, but when Indian MPs and leaders go there they are sent back from the airport. This kind of nationalism is very strange," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Criticising the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir and turning back Indian leaders and parliamentarians, the Congress has said it is an insult to the sovereignty of Parliament and to India's democracy.

The 23 EU MPs are the first high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi European Union delegation Jammu and Kashmir
