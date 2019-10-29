Home Nation

Fishermen warned not to venture into South West Bay of Bengal till October 31

Due to weather system, a widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu in which Thiruvaarur received 7 centimetre and Mahabalipuram received six centimetre the most. 

Published: 29th October 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image used for representational purposes ony. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The South Zone Head India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned fishermen not to venture in areas situated near the South West Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology said that the fishermen should not go in areas of Mannar, Maldives, Lakshadweep, South Kerala and South Tamil Nadu from October 29 to October 31.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture sea on 29, 30 and 31st of this month near Mannar, Maldives, Lakshadweep, South Kerala and South Tamil Nadu," he said.

"A low-pressure area over Sri Lanka yesterday moved towards Kumarian sea today and formed as a well-marked low-pressure area. The next 24 hours it is expected to form as depression and further as deep depression," the IMD official added.

Balachandran also informed ANI that due to weather system, a widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu in which Thiruvaarur received 7 centimetre and Mahabalipuram received six centimetre the most. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fishermen India Meteorological Department Indian monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp