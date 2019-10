By PTI

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Home Minister Digvijay Singh (86) died here on Monday.

Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.

A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over Singh's death.