Haryana cabinet to be expanded, committee of BJP. JJP leaders to formulate CMP for coalition

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Haryana cabinet will be expanded after the assembly's special session from November 4 and a committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and the JJP set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Tuesday.

Khattar, who is in the national capital along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, held his first Cabinet meeting at the Haryana Bhawan here.

Only Khattar and Chautala took oath on Sunday.

It was decided in the meeting that the assembly session will be convened from November 4.

The cabinet also decided to grant subsidy in the sale of a chemical which decomposes stubble.

This will encourage farmers to use the 'decomposer' chemical and prevent stubble burning.

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has become a a major cause for pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region in the past few years.

JJP leader Chautala, the great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, said both parties will work together for the welfare of the state and take decisions collectively.

"The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state legislative assembly.

A committee will also be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government," Khattar had said earlier in the day after meeting Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

In his meeting with the vice president, Khattar also invited him to inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav.

Besides Naidu, Khattar called on President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly elections, sealed a deal with the Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP got 40 seats, JJP 10, Congress 31, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven Independents also won.