Home Nation

Haryana cabinet to be expanded, committee of BJP. JJP leaders to formulate CMP for coalition

Cabinet will be expanded after the assembly's special session from November 4.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Haryana cabinet will be expanded after the assembly's special session from November 4 and a committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and the JJP set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Tuesday.

Khattar, who is in the national capital along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, held his first Cabinet meeting at the Haryana Bhawan here.

Only Khattar and Chautala took oath on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Team Khattar 2.0 to have new faces in Haryana

It was decided in the meeting that the assembly session will be convened from November 4.

The cabinet also decided to grant subsidy in the sale of a chemical which decomposes stubble.

This will encourage farmers to use the 'decomposer' chemical and prevent stubble burning.

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has become a a major cause for pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region in the past few years.

JJP leader Chautala, the great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, said both parties will work together for the welfare of the state and take decisions collectively.

"The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state legislative assembly.

A committee will also be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government," Khattar had said earlier in the day after meeting Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

In his meeting with the vice president, Khattar also invited him to inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav.

Besides Naidu, Khattar called on President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly elections, sealed a deal with the Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP got 40 seats, JJP 10, Congress 31, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven Independents also won.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar Dushyant Chautala
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp