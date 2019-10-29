Humiliated by husband over 'dark complexion', Rajasthan woman commits suicide

By PTI

KOTA: A 21-year-old woman, who was married just six months ago, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district after being repeatedly taunted by her husband over her "dark complexion", police said on Tuesday.

Mangibai jumped into a well outside her house in Banskhoyara village under Bakani police station limits on Monday, Station House Officer (SHO) Balveer Singh said.

She was pulled out of the well and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Mangibai's husband, Dinesh Lodha, has been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The investigation has been handed over to the DSP, Bakani circle, police said.

Her father, Devlal, a resident of nearby Ganeshpura village, told police that she got married in April this year but her husband used to repeatedly humiliate her over her "dark complexion", the officer said citing the FIR registered.

Harassed and broken by her husband's remarks over her complexion, she was forced to end her life, Devlal alleged in the report, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to Mangibai's family after the post-mortem, the officer said.