Home Nation

Jats feeling ‘betrayed’ after JJP extends support to BJP

The core Jat vote bank of the of Jannayak Janata Party is feeling betrayed and seething with anger over Dushyant Chautala, 31, lending support to the BJP.

Published: 29th October 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The core Jat vote bank of the of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is feeling betrayed and seething with anger over Dushyant Chautala, 31, lending support to the BJP. It has now accused him of partnering the same party, which it accuses of targeting them.

The community accuses the BJP for polarizing Haryana constituents through caste politics and also for the death of 20 persons during the Jat protests.

OP Dhankar, chief of Dhankar Khap, said: “The Jats feel betrayed for they wanted to teach the BJP a lesson. He should have sat in the opposition with his MLAs. By opting for BJP, he has only made former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stronger.” 

Tulsi Grewal, head of Meham Chaubisi Khap said, “Nobody expected JJP to join BJP. The Jat mandate was against BJP. Dushyant has betrayed us,’’ he alleged. 

During the Assembly polls, farmer’s distress was a major poll plank and they are angry that the BJP did not do enough. Karan Singh Mathana, acting president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana, said, “The BJP did nothing for farmers in last five years. It did not implement the Swaminathan Commission report. We had voted against it. The JJP took our votes and joined it,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JJP Haryana Dushyant Chautala BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp