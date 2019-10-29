Jats feeling ‘betrayed’ after JJP extends support to BJP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The core Jat vote bank of the of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is feeling betrayed and seething with anger over Dushyant Chautala, 31, lending support to the BJP. It has now accused him of partnering the same party, which it accuses of targeting them.

The community accuses the BJP for polarizing Haryana constituents through caste politics and also for the death of 20 persons during the Jat protests.

OP Dhankar, chief of Dhankar Khap, said: “The Jats feel betrayed for they wanted to teach the BJP a lesson. He should have sat in the opposition with his MLAs. By opting for BJP, he has only made former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stronger.”

Tulsi Grewal, head of Meham Chaubisi Khap said, “Nobody expected JJP to join BJP. The Jat mandate was against BJP. Dushyant has betrayed us,’’ he alleged.

During the Assembly polls, farmer’s distress was a major poll plank and they are angry that the BJP did not do enough. Karan Singh Mathana, acting president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana, said, “The BJP did nothing for farmers in last five years. It did not implement the Swaminathan Commission report. We had voted against it. The JJP took our votes and joined it,” he said.