Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde appointed as the next CJI, to take charge from November 18

By Online Desk

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI.

Justice Bobde will be sworn in as Chief Justice on November 18 and will serve this post for around 18 months.

VIEW GALLERY: Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India

Present Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 has recommended second senior-most judge Justice Bobde as his successor.

Justice Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India, who took the charge on October 3, 2018 and will demit office on November 17.

Sharad Arvind Bobde​'s road to Chief Justice of India

Justice Bobde joined the Bombay HC as an additional judge in 2000

In October 2012, Justice Bobde was nominated as the Madhya Pradesh HC Chief Justice by the 39th Chief Justice Altamas Kabir

In 2013, Justice Kabir elevated Justice Bobde to the Supreme Court

Controversial cases handled by Sharad Arvind Bobde

Sharad Arvind Bobde was part of the panel that handled the allegations of sexual harassment raised against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Sharad Arvind Bobde is also one of the five-judge constitution bench which recently concluded hearing the Babri Masjid land dispute

(With inputs from IANS)