Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari's five-star treat for poor kids sparks Twitter war

Many netizens are wondering if the government would have picked up the bill for the PR gimmick.

Published: 29th October 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari organised a lunch for underprivileged children at a five star hotel in Indore on the occasion of Diwali.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari organised a lunch for underprivileged children at a five star hotel in Indore on the occasion of Diwali. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: A Twitter war has broken out over Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari's initiative to invite underprivileged children to a five-star luncheon gathering on Diwali.

Many netizens are wondering if the government would have picked up the bill for the PR gimmick.

The others were equally quick to question all expenses over the rallies organised by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to canvass for the BJP.

Some others questioned the Uttar Pradesh government and its Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, for spending several crore rupees in the pursuit of a Guinness Record for lighting up millions of lamps. This certainly was a laudable cause even if it was at the government's expense, said another Twitter warrior.

Patwari was not available over phone. His staff said he has been organising the party for past some years. Long before he became a minister, he thought of this gesture at the prompting of his son who was in hostel for studies.

This year, his son reminded him on Diwali and the minister took urgent steps to fulfil his wish.

Patwari's son wanted to share his Diwali joy with less fortunate friends. Patwari called up his son to invite his friends and acquaintances to a party at Radisson hotel at Indore. His staff claims Patwari would foot the bill personally. Even if the government did, it wasn't a big deal, they added.

The wars over such issues always end up dragging the Prime Minister. Patwari supporters have questioned those who make such fuss about a small gesture should explain the whopping bill for unscheduled visits to Pakistan and China.

"Can Jitu be compared with anyone in the BJP who has used public money with such disain," says another.

Patwari's staff could not elaborate on the overall expenses incurred. "The minister can be reached in his office on Tuesday," his staff said.

Patwari is known to speak his mind and walk his talk. His last act to hit headlines was when he said more than 90 per cent of patwaris - the primary level revenue officials - are corrupt. That brought revenue assessment and collection to a standstill with patwaris demanding an apology from the minister. The minister said if his apology could change the reality, he won't mind seeking the officials' pardon. The agitation petered out after initial aggressive posturing as the reality about patwaris was known to public.

The other initiative of the minister was to help a young sprinter to test his skills against the best. The underprivileged athlete didn't do well but was promised another chance.

So, this resolve to help his son break bread with underprivileged who included orphans and economically backward children got a spontaneous response from the media. There were large number of cameras, and there was action on the festival of light. Even his political adversaries conceded the minister's act deserved appreciation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitu Patwari
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp