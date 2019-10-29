Home Nation

Man dies in police custody in UP,  family demands probe

Cops says Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he died during treatment. However, family members of Shukla alleged that he was tortured by the police.

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustration))

By PTI

AMETHI: A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday.

Satya Prakash Shukla (50) and his sons were detained by the police on Monday night in connection with loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Dayaram said.

Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he died during treatment, he said.

However, family members of Shukla alleged that he was tortured by the police and killed in custody.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Himanshu Kumar, a case was registered at Kotwali police station against unknown police personnel under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (punishment for murder).

The Amethi ASP, however, rubbished as "baseless" the allegations of torturing Shukla and giving him poison.

"When police had gone to question the accused person in the case pertaining to loot of Rs 26 lakh, he went inside his house and consumed poison," he said.

A probe is underway in the matter

