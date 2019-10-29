Home Nation

Militants open fire on CRPF personnel in Pulwama school

More reinforcements of the security forces have been called in to maintain law and order.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:29 PM

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In yet another terror incident, armed militants on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.

At around 3:15 pm, unknown militants fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said.

Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place.

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers

Jammu and Kashmir Militants
For representational purposes
