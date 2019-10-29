Militants open fire on CRPF personnel in Pulwama school

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In yet another terror incident, armed militants on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.

At around 3:15 pm, unknown militants fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said.

Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place.

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers