Mumbai Diary

Miniature classic costumes showcased

Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla recently held an exhibition of miniature classic costumes bearing testimony to the country’s history and cultural diversity.

Miniature versions of garments and textiles, especially associated with the country’s ruling class down the ages, were put on display at the event.

The items on display were curated by quilter and textile enthusiast Geeta Khadelwal. All the garments showcased were reduced to around one-eighth of their original size. Forty costumes, including angarkha, jama, chogha or sherwani, all replicas of attires that a Maharaja wore between 1850 and 1950, were among the items on display.

Concerts set tone for Diwali celebrations

Celebrating Diwali by holding musical concerts is fast becoming an established practice in the Maximum City. The events, commonly known as Diwali Pahat, used to be limited to a select few cultural centres till a few years back. However, as has been seen in recent years, a soiree in each of the city’s suburbs is held on the morning of Diwali.

Musical notes filled the morning air in the suburbs of Goregaon, Borivli, Thane, Dombivli, Vashi, and Panvel, with artistes livening up the festive mood with their renditions of classical and semi-classical music.

The Bengali community conducted Kali Puja on Amavasya, while Gujarati community organized Chopda Pooja. The confluence of celebrating the festival of lights in myriad ways was in evidence in the city this year.

Only 4 corporators make Assembly grade

While civic issues plaguing the city were barely raised during campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, several city corporators were in the race for the House. Of the 36 corporators, across party lines, in fray, only 11 were given the opportunity on their respective party tickets.

City Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was one of them. However, only four of them could make the grade to the Assembly. The Mumbai mayor, who contested the Banda seat on a Shiv Sena ticket, lost to this nearest Congress rival. Of the corporators elected to the Assembly was BJP’s Parag Shah.

CSMT intersection in line for renovation

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), has started renovation work on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) intersection to make it safer and more pedestrian-friendly. The project is also aimed at putting to use unused spaces in the area.

It will focus on shortening pedestrian crossings, building dedicated parking lots, adding benches in the area and aligning traffic lanes so that traffic moves fast and in an unimpeded manner.