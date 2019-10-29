Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind attends to policewoman who twisted ankle during awards function

When the national anthem was being played during the first National CSR Awards function, the Delhi policewoman fell and sat on the carpet.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who had apparently twisted her ankle and slipped during an awards function here.

The Delhi policewoman was standing in front of the dias at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function.

When the national anthem was being played, she fell and sat on the carpet, according to a PTI photographer who was present.

Soon after the national anthem was over, Kovind was seen talking to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and then along with security walked down from the dais.

Kovind had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Thakur offered her a bottle of water.

Generally, the president leaves the venue immediately after the national anthem.

There was a loud applause from the audience when Kovind walked out from the venue.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Thakur and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas were among those present on the dias.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards have been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

It is to recognise corporate initiatives in the area of CSR to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts, a jury had recommended 19 winners and 19 honourable mentions across various categories.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp